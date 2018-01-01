WATCH HOW IT WORKS
BLINKERS FEATURES
Turning Indicators
They allow cars to always know when and a where you are turning, and can be triggered by the remote control on the handlebar of the bike.
Laser projection
A laser semi-circle projected to the ground behind the bicycle makes you even more visible at night and helps other vehicles to understand what is your space in the road.
Brake light
The rear red light has 30 lumens power and also includes an accelerometer that measures the motion of the cyclist and triggers the brake light when the cyclist is slowing down. In that way, you let vehicles behind you know when you are braking.
Front light
Front white light with 100 lumens power and 3 different light modes.